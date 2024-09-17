Why Is Miley Cyrus Getting Sued Over Grammy-Winning Track Flowers? Here's All We Know

Miley Cyrus finds herself at the center of controversy as she is accused of copying Bruno Mars' 2012 song When I Was Your Man in her song Flowers, which her won the Grammy Award. She is being sued for copyright infringement.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Tempo Music Investments, which owns a part of the copyright to Mars’ song, has filed a notice of complaint against Flowers. It states that the motion picture bears a striking resemblance to the said song. Some of these include the use of the same chorus, same harmony, same melody, same chord progressions, and same lyrics. However, Bruno Mars himself is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Cyrus was awarded two Grammys for her song Flowers which included Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. Up to now, she has not spoken on the issue in public, and the media has received no responses from the representatives of Mars and Cyrus.

This litigation is directly on the heels of a busy year for Cyrus with her Flowers being number one on all possible charts. The song is said to be about Liam Hemsworth, her ex-husband, though she has never actually said that.

Despite receiving her recent accolades, The Climb singer has expressed some level of frustration about the present timing of her Grammy recognition, hinting at how late it has been. She wondered what took so long for a tribute to be paid for something that she has dedicated a lot of time and created history.

After launching her entertainment career at the age of twelve with the much-loved Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, and later finding success with chart-topping hits such as Party in the USA and Wrecking Ball, Cyrus has looked back at her accomplishments. She told W Magazine, "No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?"

Advertisement

She voiced her opinion further, "I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f–k was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f–k was I?"

Tempo Music Investments claims that Flowers deliberately mimics major musical elements from Bruno Mars' song When I Was Your Man, therefore it is a case of copyright infringement. Miley Cyrus is yet to respond.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Thanks Everyone In Her Speech But Her Dad; Find Out About The Duo's Rocky Relationship