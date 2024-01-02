Why is Paula Abdul suing American Idol executive Nigel Lythgoe? Exploring the case

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

In a shocking turn of events, Paula Abdul, a former judge on American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, has filed a lawsuit against executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, accusing him of multiple instances of sexual assault and harassment. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County, paints a disturbing picture of Abdul's experiences during her tenure on the popular reality shows.

Paula Abdul sued Nigel Lythgoe against sexual assault charges

Paula Abdul's legal complaint delves into the harrowing details of the alleged assaults. The first incident, as retrieved via TMZ , according to the court documents, occurred during one of the early seasons of American Idol while the show was on the road for regional auditions. Abdul claims that Lythgoe assaulted her in an elevator at their hotel, forcibly shoving her against the wall, and engaging in inappropriate physical contact, including grabbing her genitals and breasts. She asserts that Lythgoe even attempted to tongue-kiss her during this traumatic encounter.

Abdul's lawsuit suggests that, in fear of potential retaliation and termination, she chose not to immediately disclose the incident to her representatives. The second alleged assault transpired in 2015 after Abdul signed a new contract to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, co-judged by Lythgoe. This time, Abdul contends that Lythgoe invited her to his house under the guise of discussing work opportunities.

Advertisement

However, the evening took a disturbing turn when Lythgoe, as per Abdul's claims, forced himself on top of her while she was on a couch, attempting to kiss her and suggesting they would make an "excellent power couple." Abdul pushed him away, rejecting his advances. The court filing specifies that Abdul chose to remain silent despite being exposed to sexual harassment because of "fear of speaking out against one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows who could easily break her career."

Adding another layer to the troubling narrative, Abdul asserts that she witnessed Lythgoe groping one of her assistants during the filming of So You Think You Can Dance in 2015. The lawsuit not only details instances of assault but also mentions Lythgoe's alleged taunting, where he reportedly called Abdul to suggest they celebrate the passage of seven years, indicating that the statute of limitations had run its course.

ALSO READ: Who is Paula Abdul? Exploring her life and career as she sues American Idol Executive

Nigel Lythgoe responds to sexual assault allegations raised by Paula Abdul

Nigel Lythgoe, responding to the allegations, expressed shock and vehemently denied Abdul's claims. In a statement to the media, Lythgoe asserted that their relationship has always been one of dear friends and colleagues, emphasizing its entirely platonic nature. He labeled the accusations as not only false but deeply offensive, vowing to fight against what he called an "appalling smear" with all his resources.

“I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for. I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have,” he stated, as retrieved via BBC News .

In light of Abdul's lawsuit, Lythgoe's denial contradicts the disturbing narrative presented in the court documents. Abdul's decision to come forward now is attributed to California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allows plaintiffs to file claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations. As the legal battle unfolds, the intricate dynamics between Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe cast a shadow over the entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When is Danny Masterson going to prison? Report reveals new schedule