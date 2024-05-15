Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner draws staggering 6 million viewers for episode 11; Know more

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's "Lovely Runner" has once again showcased its immense popularity, with one of its episodes amassing an impressive 6 million views. Korean netizens were quick to share the astounding statistic that 92.1% of tvN's OTT platform TVING users tuned in to watch episode 11 of Lovely Runner, totaling approximately 6 million viewers. This remarkable achievement marks a new record for the drama, solidifying its status as a fan-favorite series.

Lovely Runner draws in 6 million viewers

Two weeks prior to its finale, the weekday series Lovely Runner, featuring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, continues to dominate discussions as the most buzzed-about K-drama. The plot revolves around Im Sol, a loyal fan who is granted an opportunity to travel back in time to prevent her K-pop idol, Ryu Sun Jae, from facing a tragic fate. Starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the drama captivates audiences with its gripping storyline, adorable chemistry and compelling acting performances.

On May 13, just prior to the release of Lovely Runner Episode 11, the drama swiftly surged to the top of the trend list as fans eagerly anticipated Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae's blossoming relationship. Following their confirmation of mutual feelings, the duo started their dating journey. The episode delivered a delightful blend of comedy and romance, reportedly making it one of the most-viewed episodes to date, captivating audiences with its heartwarming storyline.

According to a report by Hankyung, Korean fans revealed that a staggering 92.1 percent of OTT platform TVING subscribers tuned in to Lovely Runner episode 11, amounting to approximately 6 million viewers. Moreover, the episode achieved a new peak viewership rating. Data from Nielsen Korea showcased the series once again dominating the ratings, reaffirming its strong hold on viewership. Airing on May 13, the episode garnered a nationwide rating of 4.7 percent on paid platforms. Impressively, it secured an even higher rating of 5.7 percent in the metropolitan area, demonstrating its consistent popularity.

Watch the trailer of the show here-

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner has captivated fans and viewers alike with its amazing storyline, time-slip arc, and the heart-fluttering chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Beyond its impressive ratings, the series continues to dominate discussions across various media platforms.

According to the Good Data Corporation, a K-content online competitiveness analysis organization, Lovely Runner soared to the top of the charts in the first week of May, commanding an astounding 24.19 percent in TV-OTT general popularity and a staggering 60.52 percent in TV-OTT drama popularity. Additionally, the cast members of this romantic comedy series are making waves on the topicality list, with Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon securing the top two spots in the most-buzzworthy actors list.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon deserve immense praise for bringing their characters to life in Lovely Runner.

Their immersive performances have earned recognition from the public, with their portrayal of complex emotions and relationships. The on-screen chemistry between them has resonated deeply with audiences, as their characters navigate repeated time slips and embark on a blossoming romance capturing audiences' hearts.

