Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds to Allegations That He Owes USD 3.3 Million to Russia’s Federal Tax Service

Khabib Nurmagomedov faces serious tax evasion allegations. Russian authorities claim he owes $3.3 million in unpaid taxes. His accounts, linked to Eagle FC and a charity, are frozen. But is this true? Khabib’s team denies everything, calling the reports inaccurate. Since retiring, Khabib has launched several businesses.

He owns Eagle Mobile, a supplement company, and 'M-eat by Khabib.' He also bought and rebranded an MMA promotion as Eagle FC. Could these ventures be causing trouble? Or is this a misunderstanding? Khabib’s reputation and future are now under scrutiny. Can he clear his name again?

Did ‘The Eagle’ fly away with tax money?

Earlier this week, reports surfaced claiming that Khabib Nurmagomedov owes 306 million rubles (approximately $3.3 million) in unpaid taxes to the Russian Federal Tax Service. Authorities have allegedly frozen several of his accounts, including those linked to his MMA promotion, Eagle FC, and a charitable organization.

These reports, primarily from Russian media outlet Mash, suggested that preliminary investigations into Khabib’s businesses revealed discrepancies in documentation. This prompted a comprehensive audit, leading to the freezing of his accounts.

However, Khabib’s team has been quick to respond. They firmly deny all accusations of tax evasion. In a statement via TASS, they said, “The information about tax debt is inaccurate. Khabib continues to engage in business projects and develop them.” His team emphasizes that Khabib remains dedicated to his ventures, despite these allegations.

Since retiring from the UFC in 2020, Khabib has focused on various business endeavors. A water company, and a chain of food outlets. Moreover, he bought and rebranded the Russian MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship as Eagle FC.

These allegations, if proven true, could result in severe penalties under Russian law. But for now, Khabib and his team stand by their assertion that the claims are unfounded. The MMA community watches closely, awaiting further developments in this high-stakes situation.

Will Khabib be able to clear his name once more? Or will these allegations tarnish his impeccable legacy?

