Marvel's Ironheart Gets 2025 Disney+ Release Window After Multiple Delays; Everything We Know So Far

Marvel’s Ironheart spinoff got a new release window despite its long delays. The studio has announced several projects and their release dates. Well, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have to wait a bit longer for the show to air on Disney+. At the Disney Upfront 2024 event, the makers announced that the show will be out in 2025.

Marvel’s Ironheart got its new release

Marvel’s Ironheart made her debut appearance in a sequel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Marvel’s fictional character will mark its return since Riri Williams, portrayed by Dominique Thorne, will star in the miniseries after three years.

She was first cast for her role back in December 2020, when the show was officially announced. The filming happened between June and November 2022. Ironheart was set up for its spinoff series.

According to CBR, the most-awaited show was initially planned for a release in 2023. It was pushed back to a planned 2024 release before ultimately getting removed from the Marvel Studios release schedule entirely with an unclear future. There were reports that the series was gearing up to finally drop on Disney+ in September 2025, though the 2025 release window had not been officially confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios.

As for Ironheart, it was confirmed to be released sometime in 2025. An Ironheart teaser trailer was also reportedly shown to ad buyers during a recent Disney Upfronts presentation, but the footage hasn't yet been made available online.

"Filming has concluded, indeed," Thorne said of the project in January, per Deadline. "I mean, I can say, strap in, get ready. It will be a ride, much like they all are. It is an epic journey, and one that I'm very excited to share."

In his mystery role, co-star Alden Ehrenreich said, "It's a great character, and there's a fun element to it that I can't talk about. It was a really, really fun role.”

To learn more about Marvel’s Ironheart, watch Meet Ironheart (Riri Williams), uploaded by Marvel Entertainment on YouTube.

Moreover, there are other Marvel projects lined up, starting with the WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along, which will be released on September 18, 2024, and Daredevil: Born Again, which will debut in March 2025.

About Marvel’s Ironheart

A Genius teenage inventor, Riri Williams, creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man, as the show’s synopsis cited by IMDb.

Marvel’s Ironheart has a star-studded cast starring Dominique Thorne, Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross, Tanya Christiansen, Jim Rash, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

The miniseries was created by Chinaka Hodge. Meanwhile, American comedian Jim Rash will reprise his role as the Dean of MIT from Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Ironheart will be released with six episodes on Disney+ next year.

