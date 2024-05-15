Cannes Film Festival 2024: Lily Gladstone Opens Up About Her Imposter Syndrome and How She Got Over It Only After 2023

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 saw a nine-member jury, led by Greta Gerwig. Known for her directorial success with Barbie, Gerwig became the first female American director to hold this position. Joining her are notable personalities like Lily Gladstone, acclaimed for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon and Ebru Ceylan, co-writer of the Palme d'Or-winning Winter Sleep.

During the press conference Lily Gladstone shared about her Imposter Syndrome and also talked about how it feels being one of the jury members at the festival.

Lily Gladstone opened up about her Imposter Syndrome

An eight member jury led by Greta Gerwig will decide the winner of this year's Palme d'Or, the top prize of the Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off Tuesday, 14 May. Lily Gladstone is one of the jury who won multiple awards for her role in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at Cannes last year, a breakthrough for Native American actors in Hollywood. She previously starred in Kelly Reichardt's Certain Women and will next appear in Apple's Fancy Dance.

During a press conference on Tuesday, 14 May, Gladstone talked about how she got over Imposter Syndrome last year.

Gladstone said, "It's a huge honour and privilege and you know I thought I got over my imposter syndrome last year after the run I had. Now it's started all over again. This is an incredible company to be in. I'm really really looking forward to just having this charge to sit and watch films from so many different perspectives around the globe."

She further added, "So many different artistic voices. I'm looking forward to, you know I just want to thank all of the filmmakers who submitted all of the ones that we get to enjoy their work be challenged by their work be scared by it, be excited. As an artist who I gather a lot of all my inspiration from other artists, so it's a huge privilege to be sitting in this place."

She turned more serious when asked if she relates as a Native American artist to film projects made by Indigenous filmmakers from other countries.

“As Indigenous people, we recognize representation coming from each other very quickly. Even though we’re an incredibly diverse global community, there’s still a sense of identity in how we experience the world,” she said. “It’s impossible to try to homogenize us to one perspective, although I do think there is very much a shared experience.”

Impostor syndrome, also known as impostor phenomenon or impostorism, is a psychological occurrence. Those who have it may doubt their skills, talents, or accomplishments. They may have a persistent internalized fear of being exposed as frauds.

Despite external evidence of their competence, those experiencing this phenomenon do not believe they deserve their success or luck. They may think that they are deceiving others because they feel as if they are not as intelligent as they outwardly portray themselves to be.

A brief about Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone made her film debut in Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian (2012). She then acted in Winter in the Blood (2012) and Buster's Mal Heart (2016) before making her career breakthrough as Jamie, a rancher, in Kelly Reichardt's film Certain Women (2016).

The role earned Gladstone the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Boston Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also received nominations for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female and Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor.

Gladstone performed the role of Kate Keller in the 2014 Montana Repertory Theatre's national touring production of The Miracle Worker. Gladstone was in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival acting company in 2017 and starred in the Yale Repertory Theatre production of Mary Kathryn Nagle's Manahatta in 2020.

In 2017, Gladstone hosted a series on the educational YouTube channel Crash Course about film production. She had a small role in Reichardt's 2019 film First Cow before starring in the 2022 film The Unknown Country, directed by Morrisa Maltz, for which she received the Gotham Independent Film Award for Outstanding Lead Performance.

Gladstone was cast in the lead role of Mollie Kyle in Martin Scorsese's 2023 feature film Killers of the Flower Moon, which was released theatrically in October 2023. Gladstone will next star in the crime drama series Under the Bridge, about the murder of Reena Virk.

Following Killers of the Flower Moon, she was cast in The Memory Police, written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Reed Morano. Gladstone will also costar in Jazzy, written and directed by Maltz.

