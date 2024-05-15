Sumona Chakravarti is a household name, thanks to her stint on The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The actress is grounded in her traditions and often shares glimpses of her practicing classical dance.

Not only this, but she is also a fitness freak and keeps treating fans with her workout reels. However, recently, Sumona had a good time as she practiced strength training, Iyengar Yoga, and Kathak on the same day.

Peek into Sumona Chakravarti's good day

Taking to her Instagram, Sumona Chakravarti shared a series of activities she engaged herself in for a day. The first clip has the actress in a gym doing strength training. In the next snap, we see The Kapil Sharma Show fame hanging upside down and performing an asana. Lastly, she dropped a short clip of her practicing Kathak spins.

Sumona captioned the post, "All in a day… Felt good… Hence sharing!!! 6.30-7.30 Am - strength training 9-10Am - Iyenger Yoga 5-6.30pm - Kathak Time for some dark chocolate now."

Have a look at the post here:

Fans react

As soon as Sumona Chakravarti dropped the glimpses of her doing different activities, fans landed their reactions in the comment box. One of the netizens wrote, "I hope u managed to keep the dark chocolate or anything in after all those spins!!"

Praising the actress for her strength, a fan expressed, "Women are actually blessed with stronger will power than that of men, and the Sumona of initial days of comedy circus and now, there is zamin aasman ka difference. Now you are more stronger than before. God Bless You." Further, a comment read, "I’m so proud of you you truly trying so hard."

Sumona Chakravarti in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has locked its contestants. Sumona Chakravarti is in the headlines as she is all set to participate in the stunt-based show and take on dangerous stunts. Talking about it, she said, " I am ready to push my boundaries & re-awaken the adrenaline junkie in me under the mentorship of the ultimate action king Rohit Shetty sir.”

