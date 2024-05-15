What Did Kendrick Lamar Win a Pulitzer Prize For? Exploring The Journalistic Accolade Amid Drake Feud

Recently, the hip-hop community has been buzzing with excitement and controversy. Two of the biggest names in the industry, Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been going back and forth with diss tracks, each one trying to outdo the other. One of the key points in their feud is Kendrick Lamar’s prestigious Pulitzer Prize win, which Drake has mocked in his latest tracks.

The award, given to him in 2018 was a groundbreaking achievement not just for him but for the whole hip-hop genre. Let’s delve further into why Lamar won this prestigious award and what it means in the context of their rivalry.

Kendrick Lamar’s historic win

Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN received the Pulitzer Prize for Music in April 2018. This was a big moment for the hip-hop community because it was the first time when this award was given to an artist outside the classical and jazz genres. The Pulitzer Prize for music is the most distinguished award in the United States.

Kendrick Lamar's DAMN was praised for its powerful storytelling, authentic voice, and dynamic rhythms. And the Pulitzer Committee described the album as "a virtuosic song collection unified by the vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life."

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN was praised for its powerful storytelling, authentic voice, and dynamic rhythms. And the Pulitzer Committee described the album as “a virtuosic song collection unified by the vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

The significance of Lamar’s 4th album DAMN

According to reports, the decision to give Lamar this prize was unanimous. This shows that his work impacts not just hip-hop but American music and culture as well. Dana Canedy, the administrator of the Pulitzer Prize described the album as a big moment for hip-hop music and a big moment for the Pulitzer as well. Before Lamar, no hip-hop artist had ever won this prize for music.

DAMN was his fourth studio album. It features collaborations with artists like Rihanna and Zacari, and it quickly became a critical and commercial success. The album DAMN dives deep into themes like identity, struggle, and resilience. It tells Lamar’s personal stories while also addressing bigger societal issues like police brutality and systematic racism.

Along with Pulitzer, DAMN also received widespread critical acclaim and numerous other awards too. It was certified Platinum by the RIAA and won several Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album.

Kendrick and Lamar's ongoing feud

Despite the critical acclaim, Lamar is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Drake. They’re not holding back, and are still releasing diss tracks aimed at each other. One of Drake's most notable diss tracks is The Hard Part 6, where he takes a jab at Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize win. In the song, Drake raps, “The Pulitzer Prize winner is definitely spiralin’ I got your f**king lines tapped, I swear that I’m dialed in.”

In his diss tracks, Drake accuses Kendrick Lamar of hypocrisy and questions his credibility. He refers to an old incident where he claims Lamar snitched on the men who robbed him in Toronto. Drake has also accused Kendrick of cooperating with law enforcement, a serious allegation in the hip-hop community.

Kendrick Lamar has released four diss tracks aimed at Drake: Historia, Meet the Grahams, A Ratio 16, In L.A., and Not Like Us. And in response, Drake has also released four diss tracks targeting Lamar. The tracks are Push-Ups, Tailor-Made, freestyle, Family Matters, and The Hard Part 6. The back-and-forth diss tracks have kept everyone hooked, wondering what will happen next in this ongoing feud.

