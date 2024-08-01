Why is Tupac Shakur’s Family Thinking of Filing a Wrongful Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy? Sources Reveal

Popular American rapper, actor, and songwriter Tupac Shakur’s family is considering filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs, investigating whether Diddy placed a $1 million hit on the rapper. Sources say people from Diddy’s past are coming forward with information. Shakur’s representatives have not yet commented.

The family has hired top lawyer Alex Spiro, who represents celebrities like Elon Musk and Megan Thee Stallion, to investigate the case. Although it’s been nearly 30 years since Tupac Shakur was killed in 1996, new information about the murder has caught their attention. Recently, former gang leader Duane Keefe D. Davis suggested in a 2009 interview that Combs may have paid $1 million to have Shakur killed.

According to a July 18 filing from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, Duane Keefe D. Davis claimed he was only talking about his own actions, not implicating others. However, he suggested that Sean Combs paid drug dealer Eric Von Martin $1 million for the murder and offered to arrange a secret call with the driver, Terrence Brown, who was still alive at the time.

Combs’ representatives and lawyers have not commented on these allegations, though one of his attorneys previously responded to similar claims.

In 2003, Kirk Burrowes filed a $25 million lawsuit in Manhattan, alleging that Sean Combs was suspected of hiring Tupac Shakur’s shooter. Lawyer Benjamin Brafman dismissed these claims as baseless, and the lawsuit was thrown out.

Former LAPD detective Greg Kading, who worked on Shakur's case, claimed in his book Murder Rap that Davis confessed to Combs’ involvement. Kading reported that Davis told police that Combs wanted to get rid of certain people.

Grammy award winner Combs and his collaborators, including Notorious B.I.G., were involved in the East Coast-West Coast rap feud with Tupac Shakur, which fueled speculation about his involvement. Biggie Smalls was also killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 7, 1997.

However, an insider told Page Six that there is no current investigation or new information linking Combs to these claims. Multiple sources confirm that Combs has never been named as a suspect in Shakur’s case.