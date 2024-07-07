Did Sean Diddy Combs Fly His Private Jet Amidst Ongoing Criminal Investigation? Here’s What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse, rape, and sex trafficking

Sean Diddy Combs shared a clip of him flying the private jet amidst his ongoing criminal investigation. While the musician has been alleged to be the subject of sex trafficking, he shared the clip of him flying the Combs Air on his Instagram stories. As the artist stepped into the flight, he was seen greeting the pilot by fist bumping him, and later, Diddy Combs shared the inside of his private jet.

At the end of the video, the musician was also heard saying, “No place like home.” Combs' post was made after the artist removed his own images from social media before the federal investigation.

Sean Diddy Combs’ court case

Adria English, an adult film actress, filed a lawsuit against Combs, and the two are currently battling allegations of assault and sex trafficking. The lawyer for the music mogul released a statement alleging that as many lawsuits may come, that won’t change the fact that Combs has not done anything wrong.

The musician’s attorney shared, “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

Since November 2023, multiple civil lawsuits have been filed against Diddy Combs. His ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, had also filed a case against the rapper for alleged abuse and rape.

While the singer has repeatedly denied accusations, Ventura settled the case in December. In conversation with People Magazine, Sean Combs claimed that he "sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and leave my legacy."

Sean Diddy Combs stripped off his honors

Following the lawsuits filed against the singer, Sean Diddy Combs was stripped of his key to New York City and also had to give up his honorary degree from Howard University.

Earlier last month, a disturbing video of Diddy Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend surfaced on the internet, post which, the musician claimed that he was “truly sorry,” about all that happened. Cassie Ventura and the music mogul settled the lawsuit for nearly $30 million.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

