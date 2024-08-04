Why Is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy Threatening To Sue Migos Star Quavo? Drama Between YouTuber And Rapper EXPLORED

Trigger Warning: The following article contains explicit words

In recent news, Migos star Quavo Huncho and YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who has built an entire industry around live streams in which rappers help him catch (and then humiliate) would-be predators, got into an unexpected major issue.

Vitaly paid Quavo $50,000 for a planned appearance, but Quavo canceled at the last minute. Upset, Vitaly announced on July 29 that he would take legal action against Quavo.

During his stream, Vitaly made offensive remarks about Quavo and encouraged fans to demand their money back. On August 2, Vitaly said he was hiring Adin Ross's legal team to sue Quavo.

"So, Quavo is not coming. No, he's not coming. He took our deposit, right? Yeah, of course, Black people thing." Furthermore, the YouTuber was so frustrated by the no-show that he urged fans to harass the Migos star on social media. "Every Quavo post that goes on TikTok, you guys say, 'Give Vitaly his money back,'" he asked.

Later, after facing backlash for his alleged racist comment against Quavo, Vitaly asked his followers if his comments were truly racist. "A lot of people want to cancel me for yesterday's f**king say. You guys are Black. Right? Was that racist what I said about Quavo yesterday?" he said,

According to The Express Tribune, a few fans even went ahead to support the online streamer after he questioned them and asked, "Did you hear what I said? Did you see that clip? He took our money. He was busy. Nothing against Quavo." One of the individuals replied, "Hey, my guy is not racist."

Later, he clarified and said that he had nothing against the rapper and loved his music. But he was disappointed that Quavo took the money and did not show up for the planned stream.

"He took the money and he never showed up, and I said, 'It's Black people stuff.' Is that racist? It's true! You guys knew that!" he added.

