Why Real Andrews Decided To Leave General Hospital? Actor Spills Beans Over Fate Of His Character And Upcoming Projects

Real Andrews, popularly known for playing Marcus Taggert in the medical drama General Hospital, has spoken up about stepping away from the show after three years. The actor donned the character of Taggert from 1996 to 2003 for the TV series and returned to play the role yet again from 2020 to 2023.

In conversation with his fans, the actor addressed why he left the show. Via his Instagram account, Andrews responded that his chapter at the General Hospital was over and now is looking forward to more significant projects in his hands.

In his Instagram account, the Expect No Mercy actor revealed that he wanted to share the details of his exit from the show with his followers, who have been the biggest supporters.

Andrews explained, “I’ve been getting a lot of questions for over a year now. They’re probably not the answers that you want to hear, but it’s all great.” He elaborated, “So, my chapter with General Hospital is over. The writing has been on the wall for a long time... and I wanted to come here because you guys have been phenomenal, the best, amazing supporters.”

Furthermore, the actor thanked the audience, cast members, producers, and other crew members for their immense support. Andrews also addressed the elephant in the room and mentioned that his fans would not have been pleased with how things ended with his character on the show.

Meanwhile, Andrews teased about the new projects in his hands. While talking to the fans, the actor, without giving out much, shared that he looks forward to one of the “biggest roles in my life.”

He further shared that the project is currently under production, and because he has signed the NDA, he could not disclose the details.

The actor concluded by saying, “When I’m able to share with you guys, it’s gonna blow your mind... It’s the biggest project of my life ever. The most important one. And everything comes together and happens for a reason, right? Everything I’ve done in my whole life was for this moment right here.”

Apart from Andrews, another popular actor, Kelly Monaco, also announced her departure from General Hospital.

