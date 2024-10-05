General Hospital Actor Jonathan Jackson Set To Return To Show Alongside THIS Star Nearly A Decade After Their Last Appearance; Deets

After almost a decade, General Hospital fans are in for a treat as Jonathan Jackson and Genie Francis are set to reunite on the iconic soap opera. The Spencer family will return to Port Charles, marking the first time the two stars will appear together since 2015. Francis will reprise her role as Laura Spencer, while Jackson will step back into his character, Lucky Spencer.

Genie Francis, 62, is set to make her return to General Hospital on October 9, 2024, alongside Jonathan Jackson, 42, who plays her on-screen son, Lucky Spencer. Their last appearance together was in 2015, making this reunion a highly anticipated event for fans of the long-running series. Jackson, who has been off and on with the show since 1993, shared his excitement in June when he announced his return via Instagram, thanking fans for their persistent support and love.

Jackson, who earned five Daytime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Lucky, stepped away from GH to star in other projects, including the hit series Nashville and the 2024 family drama Unsung Hero. His return has sparked much anticipation, especially for the dynamic between him and Genie Francis, with whom he hasn’t worked as an adult.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Jackson discussed the process of stepping back into the role of Lucky, describing it as “seamless” despite the years that have passed. He noted that working with Francis again was a key motivation for his return, as they had missed the chance to work together during his previous stint on the show in 2010-2011.

With both Jonathan Jackson and Genie Francis back in Port Charles, fans of General Hospital are eagerly awaiting the return of the Spencer family drama. Their reunion is sure to bring nostalgic moments and new twists to the beloved soap, as viewers prepare to see the mother-son duo on screen together for the first time in nearly a decade.

