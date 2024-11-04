'Why the F--K, Kill Me': Ariana Grande Admits She Also Questioned Her Casting as Glinda in Wicked; Expresses Nervousness

Ariana Grande certainly falls into the category of artists who are candid about discussing their work, even if it involves questioning themselves. The singer and actress recently spoke about her Wicked casting, which, along with others, she also had questions about.

Grande appeared on the Sentimental Men podcast, and during her time on the show, she was asked what terrified her the most after being offered the role in the musical movie.

She opened up about feeling a little nervous at first, or feeling the weight of “preconceived notions” regarding what she might or might not be able to offer or fearing why she would be “wrong.”

For those familiar with the situation, when it was revealed that she would be playing Glinda, the casting received mixed reactions from the audience. On the podcast, she also spoke about how fans of the Tony-winning musical might have only recognized her for her pop tracks when the casting announcement was made.

She said, “Going off of Side to Side, I probably would’ve said the same thing. I probably would’ve said, ‘Why the f**k? Kill me. I’ve waited 20 years for this. Kill me.’ I would’ve said that — as a fan from the outside knowing of only 7 Rings, probably — I’d say, ‘Well, that’s bulls**t.’ So, you know, I get it.”

Advertisement

During her appearance, she also revealed putting her musical career on hold when she shot the Universal project so that she would be able to focus on her character. While getting emotional, the songstress expressed, “When something once in a lifetime, like this, happens, every single second counts.”

For the unversed, this is not the first time Grande has graced the screen, showing off her acting skills. Previously, she has been a part of Victorious, American Horror Story, Sam And Cat. She also acted on Broadway as Charlotte in 13: the Musical.

As far as Wicked goes, the movie also features Cynthia Ervio, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yanf, Keala Settle and many more. The movie helmed by Jon M. Chu will be released on November 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Makes A Positive Remark For Her Brother Frankie’s Recent Nose Job Procedure; Check Out