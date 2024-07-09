Ariana Grande Makes A Positive Remark For Her Brother Frankie’s Recent Nose Job Procedure; Check Out

Pop singer Ariana Grande is a gem of a person! She recently approved her brother Frankie's recent nose job procedure. After the Celebrity Big Brother alum posted a photo of his post-nose job face to Instagram on July 6, 2024, his superstar sister showed some sibling love in the comment section of the post. "New nose. Who dis?" Frankie Grande captioned the post, to which Ariana lovingly replied, "Perfect in all ways, always!!!" followed by some sweet emojis.

Frankie took Ariana's feedback and other followers' positive comments in stride and gave them an update in an Instagram post on Monday, July 8. "Took my new nose out to see New York. She loved The Wiz," Frankie wrote in the caption for the photo of himself on a New York City subway train.

Ariana's reaction comes three months after Frankie expressed his gratitude for her on National Sibling Day on April 10."I want to take a moment to thank the BEST sister in the world for being there for me through thick and thin," Frankie wrote on Instagram.

Furthermore, throughout her journey from Broadway and Nickelodeon star to Grammy Award winner, Ariana Grande has had the support of her mother, Joan Grande, and her half-brother, Frankie Grande.

The sibling duo have often previously spoken about how much they care for one another. In an interview with PEOPLE, Frankie disclosed how much of a help she’d been in helping him get sober, something that he prioritizes the most.

When in May 2023, Frankie revealed he and Hale Leon had tied the knot in a small ceremony, Ariana sent the couple best wishes and called them, two very incredible and cosmically destined souls.

Opting for cosmetic procedures for celebrities has become a way of life for them

People say that L.A. has the best cosmetic surgeons in the U.S.! While we do not know how much of that statement is true, what we do know is that not all our movie idols are born with perfectly sculpted faces and bodies; many get lots of help from plastic surgery to subtly reshape their features in a way that you can’t recognize at all. The most popular procedure happens to be nose jobs.

Aside from Ariana's brother Frankie, a list of stars according to BuzzFeed mentioned the ones from Hollywood like Lisa Kudrow, Khloe Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Priyanka Chopra (accidentally) among many others. While some celebs confessed they loved it and wished they had done it sooner, others swore never to try it again.

