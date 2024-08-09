Ariana Grande Reveals Her Family Forgets She Is Vegan; Says, 'I Think They Don't Want To Remember'

Ariana Grande’s family seemingly does not want to remember her plant-based lifestyle, as she made this revelation in her recent interview. The pop sensation also revealed that she is not the only one who's vegan in her family.

The songstress appeared on Hot Ones on August 8 (Thursday), during which she was asked by the host, Sean Evans (Who also ate vegan wings with her), if she discovered the “perfect Venn diagram” between her Silican American family’s cooking and her vegan diet.

Grande said that it was funny as her family always forgets about her being a vegan. She then quickly corrected herself and said, “I don’t think they forget; I think they don’t want to remember.”

She reflected that her grandmother is one of her family members who has a difficult time keeping in mind that the singer does not consume meat. The Love Me Harder vocalist said that her grandmother always offers her meatballs, and she just refuses, thanks her, and reminds her that she is vegan.

However, Ariana isn't the only vegan in the family, as her brother, Frankie Grande’s husband, Hale Leon, also follows a plant-based lifestyle. During the interview, Ariana said that she and her brother-in-law have each other, as they both are vegan, during family meals. Evans added, “Trying to navigate those Sunday night dinners.

In the episode, she also touched up on how she did not always embrace her earlier discography. She was asked by the host if she would mind retiring from the songs that her fans crave a lot.

She answered that it is a “natural thing” that all musicians can probably relate to. She added that watching fan’s reactions in a way replaces that. She reflected on the time when it was hard for her to feel thankful the way she does now for certain songs and for the music, as she thinks some of it was a stressful time.

Grande further stated that with “time and therapy,” she has been able to “re-embrace” her old songs. She expressed that she feels proud, thankful, and content when she listens to them. The pop sensation jokingly added, “Whereas, I used to, maybe, hear it and cry, so that's a beautiful thing.”

As far as her career endeavors go, Grande released the Eternal Sunshine album in March, and it did not take long for the songs featured in it to garner virality on social media, especially tracks titled Yes, and?, The Boy Is Mine, and We Can't Be Friends. Apart from that, Grande will be seen in the Wicked film, slated to release on November 27, 2024.

