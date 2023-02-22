Why Tommie Lee cursed Chris Brown and his baby at concert’s backstage? Natalie Nunn and Lee’s feud explained

Amidst all these, Natalie Nunn claimed that Tommie Lee disrespected Chris Brown along with his son and the baby’s mother. Here are all the details that you need to know:

Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn, reality stars who have risen to fame with their hot-headed personalities, have been fighting through their social media accounts. The duo will soon meet each other in the boxing ring on the Zeus network. Their social media antics include clips of physically and verbally fighting each other off.

ALSO READ: Why is Chloë Bailey being slammed for announcing a ‘disgusting’ new single with Chris Brown? Find out

ALSO READ: Chris Brown ‘tired’ of people bringing up past as he defends against the backlash for Chloë Bailey collab

Has Tommie Lee disrespected Chris Brown?

As per the Neighborhood Talk this happened during the Chris Brown London concert when Rollie, Nunn, Winter Banco, and Tommie Lee went backstage. Baddies star Rollie said that Tommie saw Chris’ baby and started saying how cute the baby was and then later smacked down the door of the room in which the baby was present. Rollie further added that they had to fight off three different people because of what Tommie did while she was drunk.

Tommie Lee started a live stream to address the allegations but it seems that in the process Lee insulted young Aeko. Lee claims that she didn’t even know that baby was in there and would never knock down a door to see a baby that is not even hers. After alleging that Nunn and Rollie were liars, Tommie said that it was Amika Harris (Aeko’s mother) who slammed down the door. Tommie also said that she does not care about Aeko, his father or his mother. Mixed reactions started to pour in with fans slamming Lee for dragging young Aeko in this feud.

Natalie Nunn also keeps making official announcements on Instagram while alarming her friends from time to time. According to Tommie Lee they share no beef against one another and it is their love for the sports that they will be facing each other in ring.