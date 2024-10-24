Why Was Kim Bodnia Replaced As Vesemir In Netflix’s The Witcher? Learn Here

After Henry Cavill’s exit from The Witcher, another big news that disheartened everyone was Kim Bodnia being recast as Vesemir. While it happens to be a fan-favorite character and that too played by an acclaimed actor, the upcoming fourth season surely raised many questions, one of which was, why was Bodnia recast?

A spokesperson for Bodnia has now confirmed the departure of the Danish actor from the series while talking to RadioTimes. Meanwhile, the spokesperson also detailed why the actor had to leave the highly appreciated series in its fourth season.

“Kim will not return as Vesemir as his current shooting diary didn’t fit in with Netflix’s shooting schedule of The Witcher Season 4,” the spokesperson mentioned.

Now this piece of information, while being sad, also sort of excites everyone. Well, it surely should, because while we won't get to see Bodnia as Vesemir in The Witcher, he will be next seen in one of the most anticipated movies, the Apple TV+ original film F1.

Yes, the same movie that has a grand cast from Brad Pitt to Javier Bardem.

Per Comicbook.com, the filming schedule for F1 won't have affected that of The Witcher at first. However, the timeline was disturbed following the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes.

While the film already had to follow a tight schedule, as the makers planned to shoot it during the real F1 Grand Prix to include the original footage, an exit for Bodnia became inevitable.

Meanwhile, The Witcher too has been tight on its schedule, as after season 4, the Netflix series will jump on to film its next season with merely a four-month gap.

As of now, there is no news on who will play the role of Vesemir in the next season of the fantasy series. Vesemir happens to be a close one to the character of Geralt, who will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth, following the exit of Cavill.

In the book and in the game, Vesemir is Geralt’s longtime friend and mentor.

Bodnia will be seen playing the role of Kaspar in F1, alongside Pitt, Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles.

F1 will be directed by Joseph Kosinski who is widely famous for his work behind Top Gun: Maverick. The story follows a retired F1 driver who is making a return to the race tracks, competing against the biggest names.

