In a twist almost as dramatic as the show itself, Netflix's The Witcher isn't just about monsters and magic, but about Henry Cavill's departure. Cavill became Geralt's heart, keeping fans hooked since he first wore the armor. Now that he's gone, the show has to fill the void he left. In season 4, new talent will bring to life the sinister Nilfgaardians, all while trying to win back fans who've missed their favorite monster hunter.

As the main character in the series, the actor was upon its premiere the strongest factor in convincing fans to watch. Due to his long-standing attachment to the armor, sword, and green contacts that came with them, The Witcher is constantly looking for more jewels to counteract the dark shadow that his absence is going to cast.

Despite the show's attempts to hide Cavill's absence, the main motivation for Season 4 is to give more power to the evil. Recent updates to The Witcher Season 4 have made this especially evident.

Ciri has run off with The Rats and the found family of Yennefer, Geralt, and Ciri is no longer the center of attention, so the show has resorted to more complex tactics. According to Redanian Intelligence, it has cast more Nilfgaardians. It seems especially appropriate if the books are to be followed, given the vital role Emperor Emhyr var Emreis plays in this season.

Knowing that casting big-name actors like Liam Hemsworth would not be enough for them to turn the ship around, The Witcher makers have sought out veteran and talented actors to portray vassals of the Emperor Emhyr var Emreis. Known for his role in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Tom Benedict Knight will take on the role of Ardal aep Dahy. Also, Andrew French, who played Rispat La Pointe in The Exorcist: The Beginning, will play Rispat La Pointe.

Besides making pointedly good casting decisions with the Nilfgaardians, The Witcher is also addressing its biggest flaw as pointed out by fans.

The word on the street is that Netflix has the blood of not only The Witcher, but also several other book adaptations, including The Picture of Dorian Gray. It was the fantasy series, however, that seemed to be in the front line of the battle, as it was criticized for changing crucial aspects of Andrzej Sapkowski without explanation. With Season 4 already having released Ciri's first look, fans are finally excited about The Witcher for the first time in a long time.

Due to Cavill's understanding of the source material, there was an uncontrollable brouhaha following Cavill's exit. Therefore, in fans' minds, his replacement signified the end of source accuracy. While there are some promising signs, it remains to be seen whether The Witcher will hit the ball at all.

