Grammy Awards 2024: Where to watch the live stream? Know all about nominees, schedule, and more

As the music world gears up for the highly anticipated 66th Annual Grammy Awards, the spotlight is firmly on female artists like Taylor Swift and SZA who are dominating this year’s nominations. With a lineup that celebrates diversity and talent, the competition promises to be fierce and captivating.

Women take center stage

Alternative R&B sensation SZA stands tall as the frontrunner this year, securing a whopping nine nominations and showcasing her incredible prowess in the music industry. However, the iconic Taylor Swift has made history by breaking the record for the most-nominated artist in the Song of the Year category with her powerful hit, Anti-Hero.

Swift's inclusion in this category places her alongside other remarkable talents such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Jon Baptise, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA, intensifying the competition and anticipation for the ultimate winner.

The complete list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards is available, showcasing an array of exceptional talents across various categories and genres, promising an evening filled with electrifying performances and well-deserved accolades.

Where and how to watch

Scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4th, music enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the live ceremony. For US fans, CBS will broadcast the event live starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Subscribers of Paramount+ will also have the opportunity to stream the ceremony live or on-demand, depending on their subscription tier.

However, details regarding live streaming availability for UK audiences are yet to be confirmed, leaving fans across the pond in anticipation for further announcements.

Trevor Noah returns as host

Esteemed comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to return as the emcee for this year’s Grammy Awards, marking his fourth consecutive year hosting the prestigious event. While the roster of presenters and performers is yet to be revealed, expectations are high for an evening filled with entertainment, laughter, and memorable musical acts.

Reflecting on the previous year's ceremony, where Harry Styles emerged victorious with the top prize for his album Harry’s House, the artist humbly acknowledged the honor amid tough competition from industry giants like Beyoncé and Adele. Despite his win, Styles expressed humility and acknowledged the talent of his fellow nominees, emphasizing the deserving nature of each contender.

Beyoncé, despite not securing the top prize, continued to make history with four wins, solidifying her status as the most decorated artist in Grammy history. Her impact on the music industry remains unparalleled, setting the bar high for this year's nominees and cementing her legacy as a true icon.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards promise to be an unforgettable celebration of music, talent, and female empowerment, showcasing the remarkable achievements and contributions of these phenomenal artists.

As the world tunes in, anticipation builds for the announcement of winners and the captivating performances that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on music enthusiasts worldwide.

