Will Angela Basset-Courtney B. Vance's Kids Step Into Acting? Star Couple Thinks So

At the recent Oscar Wilde Awards in LA, Vance spoke about his children’s potential entry into the acting world as they head to college. The Heist 88 actor says, “They are more than ready.”

Angela Basset and Courtney B. Vance think their children will get into acting in college (Getty Images)

Courtney B. Vance, 63, and Angela Bassett, 65, are two of the most renowned actors in Hollywood, and the couple's children might continue their acting legacy! As the twins turn 18 and head to college, their father, actor Vance, thinks it’s only a matter of time before they fall in love with acting. 

In an interview, the host asked Vance whether his children were bitten by the acting bug yet, to which he replied that it might happen sooner rather than later. 

Courtney B. Vance’s children might join the film industry

Continuing the family tradition, Vance’s twins Bronwyn and Slater might choose acting as their career. The Heist 88 actor attended this year’s Oscar Wilde Awards in LA, where he spoke to People Magazine about his children’s future. 

The children just turned 18 and will soon head to college, so the actor predicts their career choices. In the interview, he said, “I think they may find it in college, so I think that may happen. “They're going to explore all kinds of things there, as we know."

The actor continued saying, "I'm excited for them. I'm really excited to see where they go and what they do. They're ready. They're more than ready.“ Vance shares the twins with his wife, Angela Bassett, an Oscar-nominated actress for her role in Back Panther: Wakanda Forever. The couple had been married for nearly three decades. 

How Vance and Basset spend time with their twins

Despite being Hollywood’s esteemed actors, both Vance and Basset take time out to spend with children. However, both have a different approach to it. In an interview, the Lovecraft Country actor shared, "She [Bassett] likes to watch her shows.... Shows like Love Is Blind and things like that. It's just mindless stuff, and we go see plays. We love to go to New York and see plays.”

He also revealed that the twins are not bothered by their parent’s celebrity status and treat them like regular parents, “I think their mom and dad are just a lot of people who have parents who are famous or infamous." However, they make an exception when “once-in-a-lifetime kind of stuff” happens, like Bassett winning an Oscar for her role in Black Panther. 

 

Angela Basset and Courtney B. Vance (Getty Images)

Vance’s approach to success and failure

In the interview, the actor also provided insight into his and his wife, Bassett’s perspective on success and failure. He said that failures in their careers do not have a significant impact on them and that they focus on moving ahead. "We look at it, and we're the same people when they like us, when they want us and when they don't. So we just keep moving."

 

