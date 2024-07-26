Will Chris Hemsworth Continue His Role as Thor in MCU? Actor Addresses Issue

Chris Hemsworth still longs to put the hammer down and continue playing Thor, even after contemporaries such as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans bid farewell to their iconic roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor expressed interest in reprising the role of God of Thunder. However, it's not specified when this should happen.

Chris Hemsworth opens up on Thor’s future

Sitting down with ExtraTV while at San Diego Comic-Con promoting Transformers One, Hemsworth addressed his rumored future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked about his possible return as Thor, Hemsworth confessed that he had heard the rumors. He claimed that he doesn't know anything about when he would next wield Mjolnir, that he's just "waiting.".

Hemsworth disclosed he had a blast portraying Thor in the Marvel experience and was more than willing to do more of it, but everybody is standing by, waiting for what happens: "I have loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more, but we're all sort of waiting to hear what's happening."

Hemsworth told Vanity Fair that, as he watched himself in earlier performances, he got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and he became a parody of himself and he didn't stick the landing.

There have been rumors that Hemsworth is in discussions to return for a new Thor movie before, but Marvel has not as of now officially confirmed the project. It's also already been reported that director Taika Waititi won't be returning to do another film if another one happens. Although at least one reputable filmmaker has reportedly thrown his hat in the ring, there are still ongoing efforts to find a suitable director for Thor 5.

What Chris Hemsworth previously said about reprising the role?

This is not the first time Hemsworth has spoken up about making a comeback to play the iconic role. Earlier he talked about one condition under which he would make his comeback and that was the involvement of Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok and the voice behind the character Korg. But since it’s already finalized that Waititi will not be here for another movie, it will be interesting to see what stance Hemsworth takes.

Secondly, while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast with Josh Horowitz, on being asked about Thor’s future in the MCU following so many iterations of the character, the actor admitted that a major shift in tone would be essential for any future Thor projects which will be different from the known styles fans have already seen in his previous movies.

In another chat with Spanish magazine AccionCine, the actor said that whatever decision he takes, it would mostly depend on the story being offered. Hemsworth also highlighted the significance of fresh and unique content, pointing out his reluctance to go after the same themes where one can see the audience fatigue.

