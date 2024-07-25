How Do Franchises Like MCU and Transformers Endure the Test of Time? Chris Hemsworth Reveals

Superhero franchises like the MCU and Transformers might not have a historical connection or a substantial real-life context, but they still stand the test of time due to powerful and metaphorical storytelling. Chris Hemsworth, who voiced Optimus Prime in Transformers One, spoke about the qualities that make these franchises relatable to all generations!

Chris Hemsworth talks about superhero franchises’ durability

Ahead of the sci-fi animation Transformer One’s release in September, Hemsworth, who voiced Optimus Prime in an unrecognizable American voice, spoke all things Transformers! During his chat with Den of Greek, he was asked what makes huge superhero franchises with massive fanbases endure the test of time.

Hemsworth replied that it’s the “great storytelling” that wins! “Whether it be comic books, film, even Shakespeare, is that there’s a mythology to it. And there’s allegory and hidden messaging in there, too. It’s baked into the story,” he added.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor recalled connecting to this world as a kid because it posed moral questions and became a compass to life. “Your choices have consequences. And I think there’s a nobility to Optimus Prime that kids look up to,” he added.

Hemsworth revealed what drew him to the project

Marvel’s beloved Thor actor found the original story of Transformers One very promising. The film takes place billions of years prior to the other films and follows the lives of two young miners, Orion Pax and D-16—best friends destined to become bitter rivals.

“It isn’t a remake; it’s not a reimagining. It shows the early years of these characters, whom we only knew later in their lives,” Hemsworth said.

He liked the complexities of relationship and friendship the movie delves into which the fans who only witnessed the characters’ older versions never realized. “It talks about what bravery really means and how good and evil aren’t as simplistic as they might first appear,” he added.

Transformers One will hit the theaters on 20 September 2024.