Will Doctor Doom Eliminate Kang’s Variants In The Fantastic Four Post-Credit Scene? Explained

There are plans for Robert Downey Jr. to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after some time away, although this will not be in the Iron Man character. Instead, he will take up as the new engaging villain in the Marvel universe, Doctor Doom. This news excited the fans as well as created a lot of buzz in the Marvel universe. He will be leading along with the other characters in the coming two films called Avengers: Doomsday and the other is Avengers: Secret Wars. However, this change in the casting of the actors did not come without controversy.

Previously, Jonathan Majors was originally supposed to play One of the MCU’s defenses Kang Khan Wong, Kang the Conqueror, and also omitted character in Avengers 5, branded as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Kang’s character was thought to be the next big problem after Thanos in the bible of MCU upon its release. His storyline was supposed to continue in future geography, including, but not limited to, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, whose post-credit projects were a build-up to the Kang dynasty.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be admitted to the theaters on May 1, 2026. At this time, enough is known about the cast of characters and the action, it has already been stated that the film is to be directed by the Russo Brothers, and the Fantastic Four will also be present in the film. The fans are downloading a lot of information in anticipation of the next developments in the unity of the cinematic universe.

However, because of his domestic violence case, Marvel Studios decided not to keep Majors in that position anymore. This caused a huge disruption to the storyline in the MCU. Do make note that with this, Robert Downey Jr. also came packed to play Dr doom thus altering the projects that were in the pipeline.

There is speculation that the new Fantastic Four: First Steps motion picture will reveal what has happened to Kang the Conqueror. Per posted information by @Updates4Marvel on X (Formerly Twitter), it appears that Doctor Doom might be the one to eliminate the Council of Kangs, which was featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This would pave the way for Doom to emerge as the first antagonist of the MCU.

As much as these theories have not been substantiated yet, they indicate that the Studio has in mind a radical rewrite of Marvel’s script. The fans are excited to know how Robert Downey Jr. will come into the picture as Doctor Doom and what other roles he is destined to play in the evolution of the MCU.

