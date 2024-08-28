'I Wasn't Really Me': Marvel Star Cobie Smulders Reveals She Didn't Know The Most Important Scene In Spider-Man Until The End

Cobie Smulder's Maria Hill made an astonishing impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) most trusted agent. Although the character did not have any solo projects before her unexpected death in Secret Invasion, Hill appeared in several projects in the MCU including the post-Avengers: Endgame movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actress recently shared that she was quite surprised getting to know her character’s twist in the 2019 movie.

Fans still believe that killing off Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill in Secret Invasion was unnecessary but arguably the character has created her legacy in the cinematic landscape of the MCU. With her debut in 2012’s The Avengers, the actor has made several remarkable appearances but the twist of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home was something that took her by surprise and she was not aware of it until the film was wrapped.

"I wasn't really me,” Smulders said during a panel at Terrificon 2024 (via Comicbook.com). In the movie Fury and Hill brought Spider-Man onboard to join Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck who appeared as a superhero from a different reality and came here to fight a great threat. However, Beck turned out to be illusionist supervillain, Mysterio. Everyone including Spider-Man, Fury, and Hill were fooled by that but that was not the twist.

The twist was revealed in the post-credit scene showing that Fury and Hill in the movie were not real but they were Skrull shapeshifters Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn). The Skrulls were masquerading taking their faces while Fury was actually in space. Of course, the post-credit scene was significant in establishing the later Marvel show for Disney Plus, Secret Invasion where Fury, after returning from space, fights a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who pose a threat to humanity.

Although the scene was seemingly necessary to give fans something for Secret Invasion before it premiered, no one cared to inform the scene to Smulders beforehand. “I didn't know that until the end, until we had finished shooting," the actress said at the event. "[Marvel Studios] let me know. They were like, 'Just so you know, we were gonna do this thing,'" she added.

However, Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts did not want any change in her character to give fans a clue about the twist right away and asked Smulders to act naturally. "They wanted me to play it [normally],” the 42-year-old said adding, “Even if I knew the whole time, I think we still would be playing the reality of the day-to-day."

Set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home was a huge commercial and critical success creating room for more Sony and Marvel ventures with the character which came to fruition with another installment to the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home— one of the biggest movies from the studios which saw spectacular returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s with their respective villains in their universes.

Holland’s Spider-Man 4 has also been confirmed but so far, the official production update of the movie is under wraps amid Jon Watts’ departure from the franchise after directing the trilogy.

