Will Ferrell Recalls Shaq’s SNL Sketch Getting Cut After He ‘Destroyed’ Host Kelsey Grammer With His Comedic Timing

Will Ferrell reflected on one of the funniest SNL sketches—ironically, it never aired! On January 10, the comedian appeared on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. The former Philadelphia Eagles center, who is launching his own ESPN late-night show this week, asked Ferrell for some advice in the comedy genre.

The actor-comedian recalled some of the renowned sports figures who have impeccable humor and comedic timing. The Elf actor, who’s always been a massive Lakers fan, recalled his interaction with Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal during an SNL episode.

Although Kelsey Grammer was the host, it was Shaq who stole the limelight with his punches. “He destroyed,” Ferrell recalled. “He was so funny and natural to the point where one of his sketches got cut because he had a funnier show than the host,” he added.

The Will and Harper actor revealed that one sketch was deliberately not aired because the former football player outshined Grammer. He also reminisced about one memory with Shaq that he’ll always cherish. When Ferrell dressed as a Staples Center security guard and escorted the NBA legend out of the stadium in 2013.