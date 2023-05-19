Beetlejuice 2: Here's Winona Ryder's first look in Tim Burton’s sequel; Seen yet?

Winona Ryder’s first look in Tim Burton’s sequel gives a major throwback to the original 1988 Beetlejuice movie. Last Tuesday, it was confirmed that Tim Burton’s sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, 2024, about thirty six years after the release of the original horror-comedy movie. In the original Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder starred alongside Alec Baldwin, Glenn Shadix, Geena Davis, Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and more. It followed the story of a shady spirit who helped the recently deceased couple to drive out an unbearable family who moved into their homes. But the plot of Beetlejuice’s sequel remains unknown.

Here is everything to know about the same.

Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice 2

On Thursday, Winona Ryder was spotted sporting black hair along with matching black clothes. She was seated in the passenger’s seat of the car as they were filming for the upcoming Tim Burton movie. It is expected that Ryder will reprise her role from the original Beetlejuice as Lydia Deetz.

According to the pictures published by The Daily Mail, Ryder filmed the scene which showcases her character being driven away from the school by an unknown driver. The publication also reported that production of this new movie started in London, last Wednesday. The first image of Winona Ryder from the filming of the long-anticipated sequel comes amid the casting reports in the recent weeks.

Beetlejuice 2

Last week PEOPLE reported that Catherine O’Hara and Ryder will be reprising their role in the sequel while Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux will be playing the role of law enforcement officers.

Previously multiple publications also reported that Jenna Ortega is in talks with production to play the role of Lydia’s daughter in the upcoming sequel. Last week, it was also reported that Monica Bellucci has signed the movie to play Bettlejuice’s wife in Tim Burton’s movie while Michael Keaton will be reprising his titular role.

