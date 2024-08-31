Will Harry Gilby Play Daeron Targaryen In House Of The Dragon Season Three? Find Out

Daeron Targaryen’s importance in the consecutive seasons of House of The Dragon was confirmed in the second season’s finale. The youngest son of Queen Regent Alicent and late King Viserys was seen flying on his dragon, Tessarion, over the Hightower army heading towards the battle against the Blacks or Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen.

His character has been teased throughout the second season, building curiosity amongst fans. Who will play the part is the biggest question of all! Although there’s still too much mystery around House of the Dragon season three, some reports suggest that British actor Harry Gilby will portray the role.

According to Fandom Wire, Gilby will play the young Targaryen Prince. The 23-year-old actor has an impressive credit list. Gilby—best known for portraying young J.R.R. Tolkien in the film Tolkien —was also part of The Last Kingdom and its sequel, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.

Confirmation from the show creators is still pending but fans have expressed their views on the casting, finding it a perfect fit. The news of Gilby’s supposed casting generated overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans.

"He honestly looks a lot like Olivia imo," a user wrote on X (formally twitter). "This is a great choice. I know him from The Last Kingdom, He's the perfect choice for Daeron!" another wrote. Another user pointed out that the young actor was many fans’ choice for the character. "The fact that this was everyone’s fan cast for Daeron is crazy.

In HOTD season 2, Alicent’s brother, Ser Gwayne Hightower, described Daeron as kind, a quality that the former finds lacking in her older sons Aegon and Aemond. "He's stalwart, clever, as adept with his lute as he is with his sword. And a feature in the fancies of many a young lady, I'll wager," as per Gwayne’s description on the show.

He grew up away from the Red Keep, his mother, and siblings and became a ward to his great-uncle Hobert and his son, Ormund. Considering that Daeron is a dragon rider, he’ll be extremely crucial in the upcoming Targaryen civil war.