Scarlett Johansson reveals she was turned down for Iron Man 2 and Gravity; ‘I felt frustrated and hopeless’

Scarlett Johansson is unarguably one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood, right now. The actress, who is best known for her versatility and acting chops, established herself as one of the most bankable stars in the industry with some back-to-back successes. Scarlett Johansson, who began her career as a child actor, later transitioned to lead roles. However, it took a lot of time for Johansson to come out of her glamorous image, and venture into something new.

Scarlett Johansson was turned down for Iron Man 2 and Gravity

The celebrated actress opened up about the challenging phase in her acting career in her interview with Variety. According to Scarlett Johansson, she was struggling to get out of the 'bombshell' image and try different roles. The popular star was turned down for famous films Iron Man 2 and Gravity, which left her disappointed. However, things changed with Iron Man 2 eventually, and Johansson was roped in to play the role of Black Widow, which made her a household name.

"I got turned down for two roles — the first was Iron Man 2 and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity. I had wanted that role so much," revealed Scarlett Johansson in her chat with Variety. "It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’ The work I was being offered felt deeply unfulfilling. I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever. I was like, ‘Is this the end of the road creatively?" she added.

Here's how Scarlett Johansson bagged the role in Iron Man 2

However, luck favoured Scarlett Johansson in the case of Iron Man 2, as she eventually went on to bag the role of Black Widow in the project. Emily Blunt, who was originally supposed to play the role, dropped out of “Iron Man 2” because of a contractual obligation with Fox and had to shoot for Gulliver’s Travels. This led to Johansson bagging the brief yet notable role in the blockbuster film. "That movie wasn’t going to move the needle forward in terms of how my character was written, but there was potential for what it could be — a potential for growth in subsequent films," stated the actress.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson recalls visiting Jeremy Renner after accident with Chris Evans: ‘I was so happy to see him’