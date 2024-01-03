Who could have wielded the Infinity Stones other than Iron Man and survived? Marvel's What If... answers
The MCU multiverse suggests Captain Carter could have survived Iron Man's Infinity Stones snap without consequences unlike Bruce Banner's Hulk or Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame.
The MCU multiverse suggests another Avenger could have survived Iron Man's Endgame snap. The Infinity Stones, used in Marvel's What If...? season 2 finale, prevent a major crisis, but Captain Carter, the one wielding them survives without consequences, unlike Bruce Banner's Hulk or Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame.
ALSO READ: Will Marvel drop Avengers The Kang Dynasty project after Jonathan Majors' assault trial? Exploring Avengers 5 possibilities
Captain Carter survived the Infinity Stones' snap
In Avengers: Endgame, Earth's Mightiest Heroes collect the Infinity Stones to bring back the lost ones. Thanos immediately attacks them, attempting to restart reality. Iron Man uses the Stones to erase the Mad Titan and his forces, as confirmed by Doctor Strange that it was the only way the day could be saved. However, What If...? Season 2 suggests another MCU hero could have wielded the Stones as well that is Captain Carter.
In What If...? season 2's finale episode, Captain Peggy Carter uses the Infinity Stones from the previous season's finale which were used by Infinite Ultron and Erik Killmonger to fight Strange Supreme. She integrates Killmonger's armor and Stones into her suit, providing similar protection as the standard Infinity Gauntlet or Tony Stark's nano-gauntlet. Strange uses dark magic to knock the Stones from Carter's grasp, making the showdown intriguing.
Kahhori, a Tesseract-powered warrior, who was fighting Strange alongside Captain Carter, uses her powers to return the Stones to Carter, while she uses her powers to defeat Strange. Carter grabs all the Infinity Stones and punches the corrupt demon, temporarily knocking him out. Carter suffers no injuries or critical damage, suggesting she must have been protected by the Super Soldier serum, despite her armor providing some protection.
Why didn't Captain America defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame?
Captain Carter's impressive feat raises questions about Steve Rogers' Captain America's ability to survive the snap that killed Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. If Peggy survived without damage, Captain America would be fine due to their shared Super Soldier status.
Doctor Strange's belief that Iron Man wielding the Stones was the only path to victory is still valid, as Tony Stark had the nano-tech to take and wield the Stones before Thanos realized. The decision was more a matter of time and circumstance as opposed to ability, despite the new evidence provided by What If...? Season 2 and Captain Carter.
All episodes of Marvel's What If...? season 2 are now streaming on Disney+.
ALSO READ: 'I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes': Tom Holland had no clue about Marvel's USD 2.7 billion movie script
FAQs
Star
Taylor Swift
NET Worth: ~ 4.41 MN USD (RS 37 cr)
1. Travis publicly pursued Taylor As he disclosed to the audience of his podcast, New Heights, Travis Kelce openly courted Taylor Swift. He revealed that during the pop star's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, he tried unsuccessfully to offer her his phone number. "It was disappointing that she doesn't ta...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more