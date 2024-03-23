Will Kate Middleton And Her Family Attend Easter Sunday Church With Royals Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis? Find Out

Amidst concerns surrounding Princess Kate Middleton’s health, all eyes are on whether the Middleton family will join the royal festivities for Easter Sunday Church. With the recent revelation of Kate’s cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment, speculation is rife about their attendance at this particular event. Let’s delve into the deets to find out more.

Easter Sunday Tradition

Easter Sunday holds a special place in the royal calendar, marked by a stylish display of regal elegance each year. It’s a time when the royal family comes together to celebrate amidst grandeur and tradition. As Easter Sunday approaches, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Kate Middleton, along with her family, will attend the traditional church service with the royals or not.

Kate Middleton’s private recovery

This year, there’s a notable absence in the lineup as Princess Kate continues her recovery from abdominal surgery and begins her cancer treatment. Yes, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their kids won’t be going to the church with the royal family this Easter, as per reports by People Magazine. Since Kate, 42, is dealing with cancer treatment, they’ve decided to skip the service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on March 31.

Fans were hoping to spot Princess Kate at the event. When Kensington Palace shared news about her surgery in January, they said she wouldn’t be back for public duties until Easter. But attending the holiday church service is more of a family thing than a royal duty, so some folks thought she might still make it.

Family Support

On Friday, the Princess of Wales shared a video message revealing that she had cancer discovered in tests after her abdominal surgery.

She mentioned that she was just starting chemotherapy to prevent the cancer from spreading, which was a big shock. Before telling everyone, she wanted to make sure that her three kids knew what was going on. Now that the kids are off for Easter break, the Prince and Princess can spend more time with them.

Kate also said her husband’s support has been a big help, along with the kindness from everyone else.

When will Princess Kate return to public duties?

According to Kensington Palace, Princess Kate will make her official return to public duties based on advice from her doctors. “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” a palace spokesperson said on Friday.

Reflecting on last year’s easter celebration

As uncertainty looms over this year’s Easter Sunday, it’s worth reflecting on the previous year’s festivities. Usually, Kate and William, 41, would be there with other royals every Easter. Last April, they brought all three of their kids—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—to the service for the first time. The whole family dressed up in matching blue outfits, which were also worn by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Last year’s Easter Sunday was a remarkable affair, with the royal family making a fashionable statement. The Princess of Wales, known for her elegant style, donned a sleek coat dress by Catherine Walker, a beloved designer among the royals.

It’s been tough since the Queen passed away in September 2022. Last year’s Easter was the first without her, making it a poignant moment for the royals.

