Kate Middleton Not Fazed By Internet Conspiracy Theories About Her Farm Shop Outing? New Report

Kate Middleton is unbothered by all the conspiracy theories doing rounds about her farm outing that call the entire video “fake”. Public claims that it was Middleton’s body double Heidi Agan who went with Prince William to Windsor farm market. The incident happened last Saturday and many critics also call this move the “right move”. A friend of Kate Middleton shed light on this in her interview with Daily Beast on March 21, 2024.

A source close to Kate Middleton, a pal, spoke to the UK press and condemned the actions of everyone who tried to create conspiracy theories on Kate’s appearance at the market. The friend said, “There’s nothing you can do these days about a bunch of headbangers who have a vested interest in keeping the conspiracies going,” and also added, “Ultimately she is fine, and she needed that to be seen.” A Royal Source confirmed meanwhile that Prince and Princess of Wales are “nearly on the other side” of the scandal. The insider went on to add, “You can argue that they should have approached the whole thing differently, but this is a marathon, not a sprint,” and also said, “They have decades and decades of this life ahead of them, and the message is that they intend to guard their privacy, whatever the media say they should or shouldn’t do.”

Yes. The source agreed that the Mother’s Day snap by Kate Middleton and the apology was genuine and they did do an edit, that was a “significant cock-up”. Conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s disappearance or having a doppelganger is something that the source does not appreciate. These theories only began after Kate made her public appearance while recovering from abdominal surgery. While we wait to see where this goes, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

