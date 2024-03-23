Kate Middleton Reveals Undergoing Treatment For Cancer; Says Its Tough Time For Family

Kate Middleton discloses having cancer. On Friday, Kensington Palace took to Instagram to share a video where the Princess of Wales shared that she was undergoing treatment for the disease. After Middleton's abdominal surgery in January, the princess took some tests, and it was revealed that she would have to go through chemotherapy to prevent any further spread of the disease.

In the video, the Princess of Wales disclosed that it is a tough time for the royal family and that she wants to focus on full recovery while working from behind the scenes. Earlier this month, royal sources revealed that Middleton was working on a special project for the development of the babies. Putting the conspiracies to rest, the princess has cleared up the picture.

What Did Kate Middleton Say About Her Treatments?

In the video posted by Kensington Palace on social media, Kate Middleton started addressing the viewers by thanking them for their support and love. Speaking of her health issues over the past few months, the princess said, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Claiming the news to be a "huge shock," Middleton shared that Prince William and herself "have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment."

While the news is difficult for the royal members to process, the Princess of Wales revealed that making her children understand the situation was important. Middleton confessed, "But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal—in my mind, body, and spirits."

What Did The Royal Source Say About Kate Middleton's Treatments?

The royal spokesperson revealed that the princess had started her chemotherapy in early February. Speaking to a news portal about Middleton's return to public duties, the spokesperson said, "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

They added that at present Prince William "will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year."

The news of Kate Middleton undergoing cancer treatment comes weeks after King Charles' cancer diagnosis. However, neither of the royal members has revealed the type of cancer they are battling with.

