How Did Kate Middleton Achieve Hair Loss-Free Chemotherapy While Battling Cancer?

Kate Middleton truly won people’s hearts during her recent visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she interacted with many patients and staff, sharing her own journey and discussing hair care with other patients, according to reports.

When the Princess of Wales visited the hospital, a patient named Katherine Field spoke with People magazine about the memorable chat she had with her. Field, who was wearing a cold cap at the time, explained that the treatment helped reduce hair loss during chemotherapy.

She added that she hated the process but acknowledged that it was effective. Field revealed, “Today, a little bit of hair is coming out, but I’m just trying to delay it.” When asked if Middleton had also utilized cold cap treatment, Field told the outlet, “She just said that she didn’t have to have it.”

While discussing the Princess of Wales's hair, Field remarked that for Middleton to lose her “iconic hair” would have been “awful.” She expressed that everyone loved Middleton’s hair.

Reflecting on her conversation with Middleton, Field repeatedly described it as very relatable. She shared with the publication that it felt like speaking to a friend about a terrible time in life and exploring ways to get through it together.

Field recalled, “‘Finding the new normal’ is what she said, which is true.” Although the circumstances were challenging, she still cherished the time she spent with the Princess of Wales.

Advertisement

Field added, “I love the photo. It was a special moment that not many people get to have.” She noted, with some sadness, that she had to get cancer to experience that moment with Middleton, but she would definitely add the picture to her album. She concluded by saying that she hoped to “remember the good, not the bad.”

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore Reflects On Giving Up Acting For Kids; ‘Parent I Dream To Be’