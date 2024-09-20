Will Mark Harmon Appear On NCIS: Origins Premiere? Here's What We Know

Mark Harmon is making headlines as he will make a surprising return to the NCIS franchise in the upcoming prequel, NCIS: Origins. Harmon, who played the beloved character of Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show for almost 20 years, will make a brief appearance in the premiere episode, as the new series will center on a younger version of his character. Read on further to know more details!

Mark Harmon has undoubtedly ruled the hearts of fans with this remarkable portrayal of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the popular military police procedural series NCIS. The actor portrayed the role for nearly two decades and departed from the series in 2021, stepping away from the role in season 19. The popular crime drama is now returning to the screen with NCIS: Origins, a prequel that will star Austin Stowell, who will take on the role of young Leroy, while Harmon will narrate the series and serve as an executive producer.

According to Deadline, during a panel discussion with reporters on September 19, NCIS: Origins co-showrunner David J. North confirmed that Harmon would briefly appear in the series premiere episode and the new footage was shot for the prequel, noting "That was a discussion between Mark, myself and Gina Monreal,” referring to his return adding, "I hope the audience will be excited to see him after so many years."

North remained tight-lipped about details surrounding the Freaky Friday actor's on-screen appearance but left the door open for future episodes. He explained that the series' current focus is on Harmon's role as the narrator, telling the story of Gibbs in 1991.

As for the possibility of more appearances, he expressed that they are not ruling anything out and are considering all possibilities for the future, saying, "As far as Mark appearing again, we are open to anything."



As per the outlet, the official synopsis of the series explains that NCIS: Origins takes viewers back to the years before the events of the original series. In this prequel, a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, starts his career as a newly appointed special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

Meanwhile, NCIS: Origins will premiere on October 14, on CBS.