Will Prince William Skip Jimmy Carter's Funeral To Celebrate Kate Middleton's Birthday? Here's What Sources Revealed

Prince William will celebrate his wife Kate Middleton’s first cancer-free birthday, as the Princess will turn 43 on January 9. Amidst the celebrations, the Prince of Wales has put forward a special request to King Charles, asking permission from him to skip Jimmy Carter’s funeral and be with his family for the occasion.

Middleton had a comparatively tough last year as she battled cancer for nearly nine months in 2024. Hence, the Duke of Cornwell wishes to make it special for his wife.

On the other hand, it is revealed that the King often attends government services, including funerals, and so would have liked the heir to the throne to mark his presence as well.

According to the Daily Mail, "Surely the current Prince of Wales would have been a more suitable choice than the fourteenth in succession to the throne." The royal source went on to tell the news outlet, "Asking William to support Carter was probably not an option. Thursday is Kate's birthday, and it's always a family affair."

Meanwhile, in the absence of Prince William, Prince Edward will fill in the space to be present at Carter’s funeral, where the dignitary will be laid to rest.

In the line of succession, Prince Edward currently stands in the 14th position despite being born as the fourth child to Queen Elizabeth. As for the Prince of Wales, William and Kate Middleton have been more than prepared to take on the responsibilities of the monarch following his cancer diagnosis.

