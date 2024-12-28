What ‘Awful’ Gift Did Prince William Give To Kate Middleton That She Never Lets Her Husband Forget About?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been quite loving and supportive towards each other. Amidst the Christmas celebrations, the Prince of Wales revealed to have one present Middleton with an awful gift, that the princess brings it up often and doesn’t let him forget. During his BBC interview, the royal family member revealed that he got his wife a pair of binoculars.

While in conversation with the media portal, the Prince elaborated to say, “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once—she's never let me forget that.” Previously, reports of The Mirror claimed that the Duke of Cornwell “was far less confident in his gift-giving abilities.”

The Duke further went on to joke, “That was early on in the courtship; that was—I think that sealed the deal.” He further added, “It didn’t go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars. It seemed like a good idea at the time.”

As per the royal tradition, the members of the family get together to open the presents they received for each other and the letters they received from the fans and the organizations.

Meanwhile, Prince William is not the only member of the royal family who is bad at gift-giving. A battle of the best has been fought by the Sussexs’ too. In a book titled Finding Freedom, the authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, revealed that Meghan Markle too struggled with selecting the perfect present for her husband, Prince Harry, and other members of the family when she first spent her Christmas with the monarch in 2017.

The royal authors wrote in the book that it has been “an audition like no other, and [Meghan] wanted to impress her future royal relatives.”

They further added, “At least one of her gifts was a huge hit—a spoon for William that had ‘cereal killer’ embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent this year’s Christmas with their kids and other royal family members at the Sandringham estate. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the festivities in California.

