Will Richard Linklater Ever Make A School Of Rock Sequel With Jack Black? Director Reveals

Richard Linklater, the director of School of Rock, says he would be open to doing a follow-up. Recently, director Linklater expressed his willingness to return to the beloved movie under some particular conditions.

The comedy film was released in 2003. Linklater's sentiments echo those of Jack Black, who earlier this year hinted at the possibility for a sequel. With Black even jokingly suggesting the title School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo, both Linklater and Black are keen to recreate the magic of the first movie.

The original film also starred Joan Cusack as Principal Roz Mullins, White as Dewey’s best friend Ned, Sarah Silverman as Patty, Miranda Cosgrove as band manager Summer, Rivkah Reyes as bass player Katie, Robert Tsai as keyboardist Lawrence, Joey Gaydos Jr. as drummer Zack, Kevin Clark as guitarist Freddy and more.

School of Rock sequel: director open to revisiting the classic

Fans of the hit musical comedy School of Rock might get a treat of a sequel as director Richard Linklater expressed his eagerness to make one follow-up. But he has a few conditions to revisit it.

Linklater has indicated his openness to the idea of a sequel, though with clear stipulations. "Sure, it has been a long time. There was talk of it years ago but I’d love to work with Jack again. But there’s got to be a reason. There’s got to be something," he told Unilad. Linklater emphasized the necessity of having a compelling reason for a sequel. "Don’t do it unless there’s an idea, the reason we did two Before’s is there was a good idea screaming out, there’s something to express about this," he explained.

Linklater discussed the importance of having a compelling plotline in making sequels. He pointed out the success of reboots like Top Gun: Maverick, which managed to connect deeply with audiences. He said, "There’s another type of sequel I usually call the ‘victory lap sequel’. They’re usually out pretty quick, they’re economic, and everyone knows it."

Linklater went on to say, "We're way beyond that, so why would you do it unless there's something specific to tell," emphasizing his dislike of low-quality sequels. He's adamant that "there's always a good idea to be had" and that a sequel needs to have a compelling backstory for it to develop.

The original School of Rock was surprisingly a hit at the box office, grossing a then-record-breaking USD 131 million against a budget of USD 35 million.

Jack Black expresses interest in School of Rock 2

A School of Rock sequel has sparked excitement thanks to comic actor Jack Black, who is renowned for his energetic performances. But Black has one strict condition. Mike White, the original screenwriter, should return for the movie in order for it to succeed.

When it first came out in 2003, School of Rock was a critical and commercial success. The film, which was directed by Richard Linklater, is about a struggling rock star named Dewey Finn who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. Dewey wants to turn his fifth-grade class into a rock group in the end.

During a recent interview with Joe, he reaffirmed his desire to return to the role in a potential sequel. "I wish there’d be a School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo," he remarked, referencing the 1984 sequel to Breakin'. He added, "I'm ready."

Jack Black highlighted the importance of Mike White's participation in any sequel. "You know Mike White wrote the first one, and he’s a genius," Black stated. He stressed that White's involvement is crucial, saying, "We’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with 'White Lotus,' the best show on TV."

