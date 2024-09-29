Will Sophie Turner Play Her Iconic GOT Character Sansa Stark Again? Actress Says, ‘It would have to be…’

Sophie Turner famously portrayed Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, a character who was hated in the beginning but gained her fandom as the seasons progressed. The series concluded with Sansa becoming the Queen in the North, much to fans' exhilaration. From being a naive and selfish child to becoming a wise and calculative ruler was a full-circle moment not just for the fans but for Turner herself, who’s been playing the role since she was 15.

In an interview with Variety, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress discussed the possibility of Sansa’s return and her love for the character. When asked whether she’d like to reprise the role, Turner said, “Maybe.” But the condition that would erase her doubts is the return of the same cast and crew.

"I mean, it would have to be the exact same cast and the exact same crew otherwise, I wouldn't go back, and that would just be Season 9," she said. Although she was quick to brush off any hopes for another GOT season, she admitted that Sansa will always be on her mind.

“I loved playing Sansa, and I do wonder, often, what she would be doing now,” she said. “Where would she be five years later? What would she be doing? Would she still be queen in the North? Would she be a good ruler? Would there be some other kind of terrible war that's happened? I'd love to see it," she added.

Despite all the anticipation, the last season of Game of Thrones was a massive letdown. Its rushed and messy plot, which had uncountable loopholes, earned the lowest Rotten Tomato ratings in the series' history. However, some of the cast defended the series finale on various occasions.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, defended the show. "I like the finale!" he exclaimed. "You don't have to agree with me. How about if I said, 'Yeah, I agree. I hated the finale. The whole last season was horrible.' That would sit much worse than if I said I loved it, which I did,” he added.

Kristian Nairn, who portrayed the tragic hero Hodor, defended Daenerys' actions in the season finale during his conversation with Screenrant. He said it’s easy for people to claim she acted out of character, but the signs of her ultimate doom were there all along. “She actually said at one stage that as soon as Drogon's big enough, she's going to burn the ass out of King's Landing. And what happened? She did exactly what she said," he added.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on Max.