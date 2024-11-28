Will There Be a Moana 3 Movie? Post Credit Scene Explains

After eight years since Disney first introduced us to Moana, fans are finally setting sail again with Moana 2. With the dynamic duo of Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) back in action, the movie has left audiences both thrilled and emotional. But with the sequel now in theaters, a burning question arises: does Moana 2 hint at a potential Moana 3?

If you're wondering whether the sequel includes a post-credits scene and what it means for the future of the franchise, you’re in the right place. Let’s break it down. Beware—spoilers for Moana 2 lie ahead!

Yes, Moana 2 features a mid-credit scene. While there’s no post-credit moment after the full credits roll, this mid-credit scene offers enough intrigue to leave fans speculating about a possible third installment.

Although Moana 2 concludes with Moana and Maui saving the island of Motufetu and defeating the villainous god Nalo, the mid-credit scene suggests the adventure is far from over.

In the scene, Mantagi (Awhimai Fraser), the goddess of the underworld and secondary antagonist of the movie, converses with Nalo (Tofiga Fepulea'i), who didn’t appear during the main story. Nalo expresses his frustration over how a human like Moana was able to break his curse and rescue the island. Mantagi, seemingly exhausted from their dealings, declares she’s done with him, but Nalo ominously replies, “No, we are just getting started.”

This sets up Nalo as a potential major villain for the next chapter, teasing a larger conflict in the franchise’s future. The decision to introduce Nalo fully in this post-credits scene hints that his role in the story may just be beginning.

The post-credits scene doesn’t end there. Jermaine Clement’s fan-favorite character, Tamatoa, the shiny coconut crab from the first movie, makes a surprising return. Interrupting the tense conversation between Mantagi and Nalo, Tamatoa jokes about evil laughs and even offers “therapeutic services” to the frustrated villain. He then bursts into song with a comical new tune called “Funky Crab Legs,” which adds a touch of humor to the otherwise ominous setup.

While Disney has yet to officially announce Moana 3, the mid-credit scene strongly suggests the franchise is laying the groundwork for another chapter. Whether it takes the form of a film or a Disney+ series remains to be seen, but fans can rest assured there’s more adventure on the horizon. For now, Moana 2 not only reunites us with beloved characters but also teases an exciting future for the franchise. Stay tuned, because Moana’s story is far from over.

