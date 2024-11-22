Dwayne Johnson Praises Daughters’ Voiceover Work in Moana 2: “Much Better Than Daddy!”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s daughters, Jasmine (8) and Tiana (6), are following in their father’s footsteps—this time lending their voices to Disney’s upcoming animated film Moana 2. Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their recording sessions, Johnson proudly declared their performances were “much better than daddy!” The experience was a family milestone filled with excitement and joy.

On Nov. 21, Johnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian, shared an Instagram video capturing the magical moment Jasmine and Tiana stepped into the recording booth at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Dressed in matching outfits, the girls beamed with excitement as they explored the studio, complete with stunning props inspired by the beloved Moana franchise.

The clip showed the girls recording their lines, with their father—who reprises his role as Maui—cheering them on. While the specifics of their characters remain under wraps, their animated counterparts are said to be close in age to the young stars. “Much better than daddy,” Johnson remarked as he watched his daughters bring their lines to life.

Hashian described the experience as “the sweetest and FUNNEST day,” adding in her caption, “Tonight will be the very first time we all get to watch it and hear their little voices come to life… we can barely contain the excitement!” She shared how much Moana has always meant to their family, calling Jasmine and Tiana the “Moana-BE’s”—Moana’s biggest fans.

According to Disney, Moana 2 picks up three years after the events of the first film, with Moana embarking on a daring new adventure beyond the shores of Motunui. Accompanied by Maui and a fresh crew of seafarers, she journeys into uncharted waters for a story filled with danger and discovery.

Johnson, who is also father to 23-year-old daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia, expressed his excitement about the project earlier this year. “The technology, the effects, everything is cutting-edge,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We thought if we’re gonna make a sequel to something so beloved, let’s really go for it.”

With Moana 2 hitting theaters on Nov. 27, the Johnson family couldn’t be more thrilled to share this magical chapter. As fans eagerly await the sequel, Dwayne Johnson’s heartfelt pride in his daughters’ performances only adds to the excitement surrounding the film. The Johnson girls’ Disney debut is a heartwarming reminder that talent clearly runs in the family.

