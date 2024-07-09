Willem Dafoe Appointed Artistic Director Of Venice Biennale Theater Department; Details Inside

William Dafoe, the prolific actor, was honored to be appointed as artistic director of the Venice Biennale Theatre. He is appointed this great honor for the years 2025 and 2026. On Monday, Dafoe was named artistic director. He is also a frequent to walk the red carpet for the Venice Film Festival.

The actor, who now resides in Rome with his wife, said that the appointment came as a surprise. But he then said he was born in theater, and initially he was trained as a stage actor. Meanwhile, in a statement published by the Biennale, he stated that the program for his two-year 2025-2026 mandate would reflect his own evolution.

Willem Dafoe has been chosen artistic director of the Venice Biennale's theatrical department for 2025 and 2026. As per Variety, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, Chairman of the Biennale's Board of Directors, stated, "It is an honor to announce Willem Dafoe's appointment as Director of the Biennale Teatro. His illustrious career began in theater.”

He then praised Dafoe and said that as one of the founding members of the famed Wooster Group in 1977, his complete control of his body on stage has always been the result of discipline, knowledge, enthusiasm, and a deep understanding of theater. He continues saying that he can't wait to be a spectator at the festival he will create as artistic director. His legacy as an absolute maestro is to see the young men and women of the Theatre College grow in their art.

After Pietrangelo Buttafuoco's speech, Dafoe added, "I was startled and delighted to accept Pietrangelo Buttafuoco's request to direct the International Theatre Festival of La Biennale di Venezia 2025-2026. I understand that I am known as a film actor, but I was born in the theater, where I was trained and inspired.”

He then added that he’s a stage animal. He’s an actress. The theater taught him about art and life. Then he spoke about working with Wooster Group and said he worked for the Wooster Group for 27 years. Over the years he has collaborated with outstanding directors such as Richard Foreman and Bob Wilson. He then added that his own development will determine the trajectory of his theater program.

Meanwhile, the Biennale's theater department was established in 1934. Following the founding of the art, music, and cinema divisions. Previous directors include Renato Simoni, Luca Ronconi, Franco Quadri, Carmelo Bene, and Luis Pasqual. It is held annually with significant cultural events such as the Venice Film Festival.

Willem Dafoe recently opened up about kinds of kindness

Admirers of director Yorgos Lanthimos were treated to a surprise in June: his new film Kinds of Kindness. It differs from his most recent films, Oscar winners Poor Things and The Favourite, in that it is neither a period piece nor a single film. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dafoe spoke about entering the Kindness world.

When the interviewer asked him if he had any previous beliefs that were challenged once he arrived on set or if he had any ideas about what this would look like, To which Dafoe replied, “Because I had worked on poor things, I knew this would be different. And it's a smaller film. It is a current film, not a period picture.”

He then added that he was intrigued to see if this version of Yorgos was any different. The answer was pretty much no. He then said the films were really different, but Yorgos is not a stylist. He is an artist. So, when one watches a film with him, they get immersed in his world and process. Obviously, Poor Things was an excellent preparation.

Meanwhile, Kinds of Kindness was released on June 21, 2024.

