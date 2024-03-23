'Wish Health And Healing': Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Release Statement Following Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put out words of support in favor of their estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, following her cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales finally addressed her health concerns, putting an end to the wild conspiracy theories and speculations that stemmed from her extended absence from public view since December last year.

The official statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came just an hour after Kate posted a rare video message on her and Prince William’s official social media accounts at 6 pm on March 22.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the official statement from Harry and Meghan read.

Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis — Her Statement in full

In January, Kate Middleton underwent a planned abdominal surgery, after which she withdrew from public duty, to focus on her recovery.

However, with no sight of Kate in more than three months, social media became abuzz with conspiracy theories about her whereabouts, ultimately pushing the future queen of Britain to address the speculations in a video shared publicly. Despite being on the receiving end of criticism and mockery these couple of days, Kate began her Friday statement by saying, “Thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery.”

She continued, “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate went on to note that she and William had been trying to deal with the situation privately for the sake of their “young family.”

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” Kate the mother of three said.

She also acknowledged the support of her husband, Prince William in the video, saying, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Demanding “some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment” Kate noted that she looks “forward to being back” to work when she is able, but “for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

To conclude the over two-minute video message, Kate said, “I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.

Will Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis end the Royal Feud?

As known by all, everything has not been well in the royal family and especially between the two brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, ever since the latter decided to step away from royal duties in 2020, to build a life from scratch in the States with his wife Meghan Markle and his two children.

However, now that the monarchy is simultaneously dealing with two royal cancer diagnoses, of King Charles III's and Kate Middleton’s, PR expert Ryan McCormick believes that Harry and Meghan could end the royal feud soon.

In a statement to the Mirror, he said, “The speed at which it [Harry and Meghan’s statement on Kate’s diagnosis] came out is positive.”

Asserting that the royal fraud could end soon, he continued, “The gravity of this situation may be so large that it could melt away long-held grievances. Yes, Meghan and Harry have their faults but, family is family. Their feud could very well end immediately.”

