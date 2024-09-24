Wizards Beyond Waverly Place TRAILER: Selena Gomez's Alex Russo Returns To Ask THIS Favor From Brother David Henrie Aka Justin

Disney dropped the trailer for Wizards of Waverly Place on Tuesday. The trailer brought back the iconic duo of Selena Gomez and David Henrie to reprise their roles of Alex Russo and Justin Russo, a move that is sure to evoke nostalgia and excitement among the fans of the original series.

The popular Disney series has been officially rebooted, bringing back nostalgia on the screens. The makers released the trailer, in which the actors stepped back into the world of Wizards.

As the trailer unfolds, Selena Gomez’s Alex asks for a favor from her brother, Justin, portrayed by Henrie.

In the opening sequences of the teaser, Gomez presents Billie, the new wizard, to his on-screen brother. The actress says the dialogue, "Billie, I brought you here to meet your new wizard teacher.” Justin further quips, "I don't teach wizards anymore.” Alex goes on to ask her brother if he missed the magic.

As the trailer progresses, Gomez tries to convince his brother to return to the world of magic, with Billie being the medium of the process. Furthermore, the actress shares the characteristics of Billie’s role, emphasizing that she is rebellious, brave, and powerful all at once, sparking excitement about the new dynamics in the series.

The official synopsis of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place reads, "Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities—and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

Looking at the trailer, the makers have showcased the bond between the siblings, who encourage each other to get back to magic. Moreover, the upcoming show will also show a new bond between Henrie’s character and Billie. One of the dialogues that supports the friendship between the characters is when Justin tells Billie, "You're a powerful wizard; some people see that as a threat.” He further says, "But I promise, I'm not gonna let anything happen to you."

Meanwhile, the reboot of the Disney series was announced in January this year. The lead actors, Gomez and Henrie, have also become the film's producers.

As for her latest project, Selena Gomez last appeared in Only Murders in the Building season 4 alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to premiere on the Disney Channel on October 29.

