Woman Escapes 4 Years Of Torture: Laura Cowan's Story Becomes a Lifetime Movie

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and sexual assault.

Laura Cowan’s life took a dramatic turn when she managed to escape nearly four years of captivity and abuse in 1999. While standing in line at a rural Riverside County, California, post office, Cowan risked everything to deliver a 12-page handwritten letter to a clerk.

“I reached into my underwear, pulled out the letter, and slid it toward her,” Cowan told PEOPLE. “We only made eye contact, but she knew.”

Her abuser, Mansa Musa Muhammed, was right behind her. As fate would have it, a stranger distracted him, giving Cowan the opportunity to act.

Days later, on April 6, 1999, Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Muhammed’s home. Cowan silently signaled for help, and the nightmare ended.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Cowan moved to California in 1985, hoping for a fresh start. She met her future husband at a convenience store and married him in 1991. Together, they had two children, Ahmed and Maryam, and ran two businesses.

Their life took a turn when her husband was arrested for illegal firearm trafficking and sentenced to five years in prison. Muhammed, a man she initially trusted, offered to help her during this difficult time. However, she soon discovered his true nature. “He was so angry all the time. It was like walking on eggshells,” she recalled.

Cowan and her children were forced to live in his garage for the last six months of their captivity, enduring inhumane conditions. She described repeated physical abuse, food deprivation, and sexual assault. Attempts to escape were futile, as Muhammed kept the windows and doors locked.

During her captivity, Cowan made several attempts to seek help. Once, she wrote 'help' on a piece of paper and threw it into a neighbor's yard.

A social worker came for a wellness check but failed to uncover the truth. "The cupboards were full of empty cereal boxes," Cowan shared. "But he smooth-talked the social worker."

After her rescue, the true extent of Muhammed's crimes came to light. Many of his 13 children were severely malnourished and physically stunted.

One son, who was 20 years old, weighed only 78 pounds and stood just over four feet tall. Muhammed was convicted of torture, felony child abuse, and false imprisonment, receiving seven life sentences.

Cowan's ordeal didn't end with her rescue. After reuniting with her husband, who had been released from prison, she suffered another blow when he died of a heart attack just one month later.

Left to raise her children alone, she decided to leave California for Cleveland, where she and her children underwent years of therapy to heal from the trauma.

Now, Cowan dedicates her life to raising awareness about domestic violence and inspiring others to rebuild their lives. "I don't call myself a survivor anymore. I'm a thriver," she says.

Her story is the subject of the Lifetime movie Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story, which premiered on January 18.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

