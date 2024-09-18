Woman of the Hour Trailer: Anna Kendrick Meets THIS Real-Life Inspired Serial Killer on a Dating Show in Her Directorial Debut; Watch

Netflix has released the trailer for Woman of the Hour, Anna Kendrick's directorial debut. The film is based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on the 1970s game show The Dating Game while on a murder spree.

Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant who unknowingly wins a date with Alcala (Daniel Zovatto). The trailer teases the unsettling interactions between Cheryl and Alcala.

Woman of the Hour is based on Rodney Alcala, a serial killer who appeared on The Dating Game in 1978 while concealing his dark past. In the film, Daniel Zovatto plays Alcala, and Anna Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, the woman who unintentionally chooses him as her date.

The trailer focuses on two scenes that highlight the growing conflict between Cheryl and Alcala. In one, Cheryl tells a waitress to end the date early, while in another, she hands Alcala a fake phone number as she walks away from him in a parking lot.

Although only two scenes are shown, they effectively convey the film's sinister tone. Cheryl and Rodney's interactions convey a sense of unease that speaks to the real-life dangers that women face, particularly when dating.

Anna Kendrick directs and stars in Woman of the Hour, her first feature film. When asked about her character, Kendrick's Cheryl says, “I don’t date much—I don’t date at all, actually. My agent said it would get me seen,” referring to her appearance on The Dating Game.

The film takes a grounded approach to telling this true story, with Kendrick's direction tapping into universal fears, making it relevant to modern audiences.

The script, written by Ian McDonald, was previously featured on the Black List in 2017, a collection of highly regarded unproduced screenplays.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received praise for its portrayal of Alcala's story. Netflix quickly obtained the rights to distribute Woman of the Hour in the United States.

Just over a year later, the streaming platform has released the official trailer, heightening anticipation for the October 18 release date.

Woman of the Hour is just one of Netflix's upcoming true crime projects. Monster, which will soon return for a second season starring Erik and Lyle Menendez, has been a huge success on the platform. Woman of the Hour, which follows in the footsteps of these popular shows, has the potential to become a Netflix hit.

