Woman Of The Hour TRAILER: Anna Kendrick Brings To Life Chilling True Story Of THIS Serial Killer From 70s

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut Woman Of The Hour, based on the true story of 70s serial killer Rodney Alcala and his murder spree is coming to Netflix very soon! The streaming platform acquired its rights after its premiere at Toronto Film Festival in 2023. However, it will not be available for global viewing but rather in select regions, similar to May December.

The trailer is just a tip of the ice-berg that is Alcala’s horrifying and gruesome activities that took place from 1968 to 1979 and spread nationwide terror in the 70s. Kendrick stars as Cheryl Bradshaw, the female contestant on hit 1970s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game where Alcala appeared as one of the three bachelors.

Despite being a convicted murderer and child predator at the time, he appeared on the show due to lack of thorough background check and was offered a date with Bradshaw. However, the latter felt “weird vibes” from the guy and allegedly turned down his date to go to her tennis lesson, only to learn later that she escaped a gruesome death.

Alcala has been referred to as The Dating Game Killer ever since his truth came to the surface. During his two year killing spree, five people lost their lives. Although the true number of his victims are still undetermined, ranging from murder to sex crimes it could be as high as 130.

In the film adaptation, Acala is played by Daniel Zovatto. The cast also includes Kathryn Gallagher, Nicolette Robinson, Kelley Jakle, Autumn Best, Pete Holmes, and Tony Hale in supporting roles.

The film received great reviews ever since its premiere in TFF. There’s been no official release date yet, but the streaming platform claims that it will soon be available for audiences at home.