Jamie Foxx Set to Reveal Details of Health Scare in New One-Man Show

Jamie Foxx is finally ready to open up about the health scare that led to his hospitalization in Atlanta last year. The multi-talented star has announced that he’ll share the full story during his upcoming one-man show, offering fans insight into his experience for the first time.

Jamie Teases Upcoming Show

Foxx took to Instagram this week to promote "One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx," teasing a candid look into his health scare. The promotional material, featuring the witty phrase “What Had Happened Was” on a black background, hints at the lighthearted yet deeply personal tone Foxx plans to bring to the stage. His caption promises a mix of humor, heart, and inspiration, making it clear that the show will be as entertaining as it is revealing.

The Health Scare That Shook Fans

In April 2023, Jamie Foxx was rushed to an Atlanta hospital for what was described as a medical complication. While Foxx has since made brief references to the incident, including an emotional moment at the Critics Choice Association Awards in December, where he admitted he almost lost his life, he has largely kept the details private. The upcoming three-night performance in October is set to finally shed light on the full story.

Foxx’s return to the stage is highly anticipated, as fans eagerly await his first public recount of the life-threatening health scare. With humor, honesty, and a touch of inspiration, Jamie promises a memorable evening, marking a significant moment in both his recovery and his illustrious career.

