'Worst Pain I Ever Felt’: Dr Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes In 2 Weeks Following 2021 Brain Aneurysm

The most appreciated rapper worldwide from the old-school scene, Dr. Dre, has recently disclosed a shocking story. He speaks of his health condition and how it shocked him from his comfortable bed at home to the bed at the ICU.

The rapper had no signs or symptoms of what he experienced; it was all for the first time in his life. Let's hear the words of the rapper, this time as he opens up about the pain and experience that he had at the hospital.

Dr. Dre suffers a brain aneurysm

It was in 2021 when Dr. Dre made it public that he was hospitalized at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Although no further details were given by him, his attorney confirmed on ABC News that he had suffered from a brain aneurysm.

During his recent appearance on James Corden's podcast, This Life of Mine, The Next Episode, the artist revealed a more shocking detail surrounding this incident.

As per the American record producer, the doctors had informed him that he had also suffered three strokes, while he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm.

While speaking to the host, Dr. Dre stated that one morning he simply woke up and started feeling something behind his right ear. This was "the worst pain I ever felt," described the rapper.

Further, the I Need a Doctor artist said, "I got up, and I went on about my day, and I thought I could just lay down and take a nap."

Advertisement

"My son had a friend that was there and was like, 'No, we need to take you to the hospital.' So they took me to urgent care," recalled the artist.

Remembering his tough time, he stated that he was "blacking out" and was "in and out of consciousness."

Somehow he ended up in the ICU ward of the hospital, from where he recalls, "I'm hearing the doctors coming in and (saying), 'You don't know how lucky you are.' And I asked questions, like, What could I have done to prevent this? And nobody could give me an answer."

As per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the condition of a brain aneurysm, which is also referred to as a cerebral aneurysm, is one "weak or thin spot on an artery in the brain that balloons or bulges out and fills with blood. The bulging aneurysm can put pressure on the nerves or brain tissue."

Similar to this case, aneurysms usually don’t show symptoms but start to rapidly grow or get ruptured. However, if a patient has a rapidly growing large aneurysm, he or she can experience pain above and behind the eye, numbness, paralysis of the face, and double vision. If there are any such symptoms, the patient requires immediate medical attention.

If neglected, the ruptured aneurysm can lead to health conditions such as brain damage or a stroke, according to the NINDS.

Dr. Dre and the brain aneurysm

While Dr. Dre was on the podcast speaking of his horrifying experiences, he even stated that he had maintained a healthy lifestyle but "had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that."

However, the medical experts who informed him about his condition also stated that brain aneurysm is a hereditary health issue.

Talking further about the event he suffered in 2021, the What’s the Difference rapper stated, "You know, high blood pressure in black men, that's just what it is. They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea, so you just have to keep your(self) checked."

ALSO READ: 6 Snoop Dogg Movies To Add To Your Watchlist Before Watching His Upcoming Prime The Underdoggs