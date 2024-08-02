‘Would Now Be Illegal’: Grant Show On The Uncomfortable Age Gap Between His And Jennie Garth’s Characters In Beverly Hills 90210

Grant Show, 62 recently touched upon the problematic age gap between his and Jennie Garth’s characters in Beverly Hills 90210 series. Both the actors played each other’s love interest.

For the unversed, his character Jake Hanson, who was in his 20s has a romantic fling with Jennie Garth’s character named Kelly Taylor, who was a high school student.

During his appearance on the Still the Place rewatch podcast, featuring his Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga, and Courtney Thorne- Smith, he reflected on the age gap, stating that it, “would now be illegal and like, 'Me Too.'"

Grant’s character on the show was introduced as an old friend of Dylan played by the late actor Luke Perry. Jake had retired to town and later he and Kelly ended up having a short-lived fling after her family hired him for some labor in their backyard.

While talking about it on the podcast, he said, “I think we only kissed, but still, you know, not good.”

As per People, the show later went on to clarify that the actors in real life were both adults and when the episodes aired in 1992, Show was 30 and Garth was 20 years old.

The Melrose Place star shared that he did not think of his much while they were filming it. He added that when he watched it back, his reaction was like, “Oh, yeah. Look at that,” said Show.

Zuniga, Thorne-Smith, and Leighton appeared on Jennie Garth and costar Tori Spelling's 90201mg podcast recently. During their appearance, Garth was asked about the same.

While reflecting on the situation, she elaborated, “I remember just being like, ‘Okay, this is what I've been told to do.”

The actress added that there was not a point where she had much say in anything and so she was doing what Darren and Aaron wanted from her.

She continued that she did not think anything else of the situation and there's no looking back, it is creepy.

The age gap between two romantic interests is one of the major things that many viewers are against. Over a few years, many shows, including Never Have I Ever have been subjected to the age difference between the co-star or the character they are portraying.

